3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

