Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

