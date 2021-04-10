SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.24

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

There is no company description available for SEMrush Holdings Inc

