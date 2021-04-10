Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €106.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €98.60 ($116.00) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.28.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.