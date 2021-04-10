AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $1.473 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.61%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

