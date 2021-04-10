Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.73%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.