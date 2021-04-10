Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

RB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,498 ($84.90) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,273.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,982.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

