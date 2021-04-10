HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of HEXO opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. HEXO has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

