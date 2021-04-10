Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HKMPF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

