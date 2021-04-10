Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.39.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,694.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,722,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

