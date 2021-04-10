Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

