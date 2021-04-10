Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $460.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.10.

ILMN opened at $403.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

