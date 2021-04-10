FY2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Reduced by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 254,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

