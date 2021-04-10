Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.64.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$52.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$43.64 and a 12 month high of C$76.69.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

