American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock.
AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.
AAL opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
