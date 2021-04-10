American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

AAL opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

