Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Given “Hold” Rating at Gabelli

Gabelli reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 562.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Assertio worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

