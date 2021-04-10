Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

