Raymond James Weighs in on Canfor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

TSE CFP opened at C$30.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.