Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

BAH stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

