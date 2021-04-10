Comparing Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Professional and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 2 0 3.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.12%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $42.02 million 5.83 $2.34 million N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 3.85 $26.28 million $2.25 16.96

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

