Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

AFL stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

