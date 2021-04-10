Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

