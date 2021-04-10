Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.62 ($2.26).

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

LON VOD opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.03. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.