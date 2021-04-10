Morguard’s (MRC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Morguard (TSE:MRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$117.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$95.05 and a 1 year high of C$153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$259.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 14.6000002 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.