Morguard’s (MRC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Morguard (TSE:MRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$117.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$95.05 and a 1 year high of C$153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$259.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 14.6000002 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

