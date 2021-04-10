Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$199.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$187.20.

TSE FNV opened at C$169.27 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.27.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.493046 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

