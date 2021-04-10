Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$40.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Interfor from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$32.51.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Interfor will post 3.4926705 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

