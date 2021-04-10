Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,244.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,828.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

