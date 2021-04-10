Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Reduced by Analyst

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05).

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

