Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 56.89 ($0.74).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 57.42 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.03. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.70 ($0.75). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.12.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.