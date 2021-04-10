Turning Point Therapeutics’ (TPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

