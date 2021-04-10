AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $42.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

