Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.62

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$55.62 and last traded at C$55.48, with a volume of 11424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian raised their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

