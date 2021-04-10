Western Midstream Partners, LP to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

WES stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,589,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.