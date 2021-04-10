Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $93.10 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

