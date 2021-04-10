Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.89

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 3323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

