FY2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

