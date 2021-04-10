DTE Energy Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

DTE opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $136.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.