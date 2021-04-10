FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Decreased by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

