Barclays Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.72 ($37.32).

G1A opened at €35.96 ($42.31) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 12-month high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

