Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.25 ($13.24).

FRA:TKA opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

