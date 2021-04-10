Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €215.69 ($253.76).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €218.75 ($257.35) on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €210.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €192.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

