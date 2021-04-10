Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $29.54 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

