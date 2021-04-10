Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDVKY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

