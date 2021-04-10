Clarus Securities Comments on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Shares of AKU opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$282.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.02.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

