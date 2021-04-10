Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CLDX opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

