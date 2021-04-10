Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.45.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

