FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.