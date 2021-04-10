FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CABGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

