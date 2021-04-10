Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

