Piper Sandler Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,429 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

